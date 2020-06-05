here are no words to express the sorrow for you all. My very deepest sympathy, prayers and love to you.
Jeannie
William Tyler McDaniel, 13, of New London passed away June 1, 2020 in Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Centerview Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Born August 4, 2006 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of Eddie McDaniel II and Julie Arbuckle McDaniel of New London.
He was a student at North Stanly Middle School. He loved to fish and hunt and ride his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Hailey McDaniel of the home; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Linda McDaniel of Norwood; maternal grandparents, Keith Arbuckle of Concord and Joyce Phelps Allman of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and paternal great-grandmother, Trulie Smith of Albemarle.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.