William Tyler McDaniel, 13, of New London passed away June 1, 2020 in Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Centerview Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Born August 4, 2006 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of Eddie McDaniel II and Julie Arbuckle McDaniel of New London.

He was a student at North Stanly Middle School. He loved to fish and hunt and ride his motorcycle.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Hailey McDaniel of the home; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Linda McDaniel of Norwood; maternal grandparents, Keith Arbuckle of Concord and Joyce Phelps Allman of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and paternal great-grandmother, Trulie Smith of Albemarle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store