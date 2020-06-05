William Tyler McDaniel
2006 - 2020
William Tyler McDaniel, 13, of New London passed away June 1, 2020 in Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Centerview Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care in Albemarle on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Born August 4, 2006 in Stanly County, NC, he was the son of Eddie McDaniel II and Julie Arbuckle McDaniel of New London.
He was a student at North Stanly Middle School. He loved to fish and hunt and ride his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Hailey McDaniel of the home; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Linda McDaniel of Norwood; maternal grandparents, Keith Arbuckle of Concord and Joyce Phelps Allman of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and paternal great-grandmother, Trulie Smith of Albemarle.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
June 5, 2020
here are no words to express the sorrow for you all. My very deepest sympathy, prayers and love to you.
Jeannie
Jeannie Clement
Friend
