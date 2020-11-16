William Wayne Efird, 83, of Oakboro, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Efird was born August 22, 1937 in Stanly County to the late Willie P. Efird and the late Gladys Barbee Efird. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Gale Efird.
Mr. Efird will lie in state from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 and from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, November, 18, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Providence Church of God Cemetery at 12474 NC Highway 24-27, in Locust officiated by Rev. Torbin Stroupe.
Survivors include wife, Freida Hinson Efird of Oakboro, NC; sons, David Efird and wife, Carlene of Austell, GA; Hoyt Efird and wife Carrie of Monroe, NC; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
