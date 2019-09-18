|
Willie Eugene Simpson, 77, of Misenheimer, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Simpson was born July 23, 1942 in Stanly County to the late Beverly Webster Simpson and the late Margie Hudson Simpson.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Calvin Simpson and Delano Allen Simpson, and sister, Martha Kay Simpson Hough.
Willie was retired from Collins and Aikman in Albemarle.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home's Lefler Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Mary Hatley. Burial will follow at the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 46977 Wesley Chapel Road, Misenheimer.
Survivors include wife, Judy Bolton Simpson of Misenheimer; sister, Carol Simpson Hathcock and husband Edward; brothers, Bobby Nelson Simpson and wife Alice, Ronald Darol Simpson and wife Libby, M.W. Simpson, Beverly Lewis Simpson and Tony Lynn Simpson.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019