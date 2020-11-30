Willie Ray Lomax, 92, of Brevard, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Born in Stanly County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Calvin and Fannie Kimrey Lomax. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by six siblings: Grady Lomax, Maude Efird, Cora Mae Chance, Pauline Dayvault, Macie Hearne and C. A. Lomax, Jr.
Growing up in Stanly County, North Carolina, he learned his woodworking skills while working for Youngs Manufacturing making furniture.
He later joined the United States Army, where he served during the Korean Conflict, earning the Purple Heart during his service.
After his time in the military, he graduated from Pfeiffer College, and worked for Alcoa Aluminum until his retirement in 1985. During his working years he lived in South America, Africa and Jamaica as well as living stateside.
Mr. Lomax moved to Brevard in 1987 and sold real estate for a while, but his enjoyment came from teaching his grandchildren and others the art of building furniture.
His loving survivors include his wife, Hedy, who he married in 1988; his daughter, Porsha Smith and her husband Nathan of Brevard; his sister, Rachel Swaringen of Brevard; grandson Evan Smith and wife Jillian of Brevard and granddaughter Katie Smith of Asheville, NC.
Funeral services for Willie Lomax will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the chapel of Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations, with Rev. Tommy Crocker and Rev. Larry Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Pisgah Forest.
