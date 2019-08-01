|
Willie Travis "Red" Treece, 89, of New London, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Stanly Manor.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel with the Rev. Nina Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service, and in honor of his abiding love of ice cream, the family would also like to invite attendees to an ice cream social in the fellowship hall of Bethany United Methodist Church after the burial.
Born Dec. 5, 1929 in Stanly County, he was the son of late Willie Travis Treece Sr. and Katherine Addie Harris Treece.
He retired from Alcoa with 30 years of service to realize his dream of owning his own business, Carolina Maintenance Products, and "kept the roof over school children's heads" in all 100 counties of N.C.
As a part of this business, he got his pilot's license and enjoyed many hours flying his Cessna 152. He was also retired from the N.C. National Guard after 20 years with the rank of captain.
A member of Bethany United Methodist Church, he taught Sunday School for more than 50 years.
Mr. Treece's beautiful baritone voice was in demand for many weddings and funerals, and he cherished his participation in the Singing Americans for 30 years.
He was a member of Yadkin Falls Lodge #637, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner and was very active in those organizations throughout his life.
An avid golfer and talented guitarist, he passed his love of golf and music on to his grandchildren.
Mr. Treece is survived by his wife, Maxine Harley Treece of the home; daughters Donna Treece Sides of Garner and Susan Treece Gant and husband Roger of Burlington; grandchildren USAF Lt. Col. Wesley Reid Sides and wife Dana of Canberra, Australia, Jordan Gant and husband Gregory Connuck of Asheville and Roger Gant IV of Nashville, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren Wyatt Reid Sides and Hadley Rhys Sides.
He was preceded in death by sisters Mildred T. Ferrari and Virginia T. Medlin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Stanly County Family YMCA, 427 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001, or to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2411 U.S. Highway 52 N., Albemarle, NC 28001, or to the .
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, Hope Medical, Hospice of Stanly and Uwharrie, and Hospice of Cabarrus for their compassionate care of Mr. Treece.
