1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Willie Truet Whitley, 85, of Oakboro, went to be home with the Lord on May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born Oct. 7, 1933 in Stanly County to Temple and Bedie Whitley.

He attended Ridgecrest School before joining the U.S. Navy in July 1951, where he proudly served until July 1954.

On Oct. 22, 1954 he wed Betty Jane Hatley.

After 36 years of dedicated service he retired from the Charlotte Pipe Foundry. After retirement he continued to share his love of life, sports and laughter throughout the community.

His legacy lives on through his wife, Betty Jane Whitley; son, Tab Truet Whitley (Pam); daughter, Trina Jane Wenzel (Eric); grandchildren, Blake Peery (Jon), Katherine Swaringen (Clinton), Cassandra Whitley, Carmen Dwiggins (Chris), Luke Whitley, Sheridan Wenzel (TJ); great-grandchildren, Cara and Olivia Peery, Dalton and Grayson Swaringen, Audrey Jane and Pierson Dwiggins; brother, Tommy Whitley; and sisters, Edna Tucker and Pauline Almond.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Seymore Whitley, and his sisters, Truley Burris and Virginia Eudy.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday May 12, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, with funeral to follow at 4 p.m.

