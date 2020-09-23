Winfred Steven Hatley, II, of Richfield, earned his heavenly wings on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center Main. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at their home on 924 Efird Street, Albemarle, NC 28001. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church in Richfield, NC.

Mr. Hatley was born July 6, 1974 in Stanly County.

Steve loved his family and he loved the Lord.

He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Nowling Williams (Tim) of Albemarle; father, Winfred Steven Hatley, Sr. of Richfield; wife, Liz Edwards Hatley of Richfield; sons: Steven Hatley, III of NY, Harlon Hatley of Richfield, Hunter Hatley of Richfield; sister, Amanda Talbert (Johnnie Little) of Albemarle; brother, Luke Hatley (Kristen) of Richfield; uncles, Mike Hurlocker (Teresa) of Marshville and Dan Haraczy of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; nephews, Christopher and Adrian Little of Albemarle, Zane Hatley of Richfield; niece, Alexis Hatley of Richfield; cousin, Raynell Bowers and Donald "Duck" Griffin.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Hatley family.

