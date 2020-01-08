|
Winnifred Stancil Pion, 81, of Troy passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Sandy Ridge Memory Care.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Charlotte. The Rev. Flynn Richardson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
Ms. Pion was born Aug. 25, 1938 in Mecklenburg County to the late Archie and Lessie Belle Wilson Stancil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frenchie Pion.
She is survived by three siblings, Lonnie Stancil of Mint Hill, Frances Quick of Cummings, Ga., and Mary Belle Grice of Mt. Gilead.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sandy Ridge and the caretakers from Richmond County Hospice for their love and care of our loved one.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020