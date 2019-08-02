Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Young Reece Cranford

Young Reece Cranford Obituary
Young Reece Cranford, 91, of Albemarle, passed away on July 31, 2019 at Stanly Manor in Albemarle.
There will be no public services held for Mr. Cranford.
Young was born in Albemarle to the late Reece Cranford and Effie Cranford.
He is survived by his niece, Jacqueline Britt; nephew, Richard Summerlin; great-nieces Monica B. Huneycutt, Jacqueline S. Ehmann and Ivey Nicole Lyon; five great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great-niece.
He was preceded in death by a dear friend, Lorraine Vreeland.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Cranford family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
