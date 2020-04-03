|
Zelma Marie Rowland Smith, 89, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Zelma was born Aug. 26, 1930 in Stanly County to the late Fred Andrew Rowland and the late Mary Lou Rowland.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Hoil Lee Smith; son, Hoil Smith, Jr.; sister, Jewel Love, brothers, Lane and Gaston Rowland.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Talbert.
She will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends and family unable to attend are invited to watch the service on the Hartsell Funeral Home Albemarle Facebook page. She will also lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
She is survived by son, Jimmy Andrew Smith; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Brandon) Frasier; great-grandson, Brandon Joshua Allen Frasier; and nephew, Ricky (Karen) Rowland.
Zelma enjoyed her garden and loved the company of her little dog, Molly.
Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 2808.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Smith family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020