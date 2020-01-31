|
|
|
HOGARTH AGNES
(Galashiels) Peacefully at Garden View Tweedbank on 23rd January 2020, Agnes Denham, Hayward Cottages Tweed Terrace Galashiels. Beloved wife of the late Lauder, much loved mum to Frances and John loving gran to Lesley, great gran to Olivia and Zac and a dear mother-in-law to Charlie and Heather.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 4th February at 11am all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020