Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Hogarth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Hogarth

Notice Condolences

Agnes Hogarth Notice
HOGARTH AGNES
(Galashiels) Peacefully at Garden View Tweedbank on 23rd January 2020, Agnes Denham, Hayward Cottages Tweed Terrace Galashiels. Beloved wife of the late Lauder, much loved mum to Frances and John loving gran to Lesley, great gran to Olivia and Zac and a dear mother-in-law to Charlie and Heather.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 4th February at 11am all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -