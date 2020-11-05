|
|
|
MCKELLAR Peacefully passed away at
Hawick Community Hospital
on Tuesday 27th October 2020,
aged 94.
Agnes (Nan) (née Beattie).
Beloved wife of the late Davie.
Much loved mum to
Sheila, Elaine and the late Ann.
Proud and loving granny, great granny and great great granny.
Forever in our thoughts.
Private graveside service due
to current restrictions.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to be sent
directly to the Friends of
Hawick Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020