Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alasdair Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alasdair Buchanan

Notice Condolences

Alasdair Buchanan Notice
BUCHANAN Alasdair
(Melrose, formerly West Kilbride) Suddenly but peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, Alasdair, aged 78 years, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Jamie and Colin, father-in-law of Mairi and Lesley and adoring grandfather
of Innis, Grant, Max and Zander.
On Monday 5th October a private cremation will be held at Borders Crematorium at 1.00pm which
will be webcast/livestreamed at www.obitus.com
username:- Xuva0719
password:- 471480.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -