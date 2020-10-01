|
BUCHANAN Alasdair
(Melrose, formerly West Kilbride) Suddenly but peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, Alasdair, aged 78 years, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Jamie and Colin, father-in-law of Mairi and Lesley and adoring grandfather
of Innis, Grant, Max and Zander.
On Monday 5th October a private cremation will be held at Borders Crematorium at 1.00pm which
will be webcast/livestreamed at www.obitus.com
username:- Xuva0719
password:- 471480.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020