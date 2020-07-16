|
|
|
JEFFREY Alec
(Kelso) Peacefully at home on
6th July 2020, aged 89 years, after a long illness.
Beloved husband of Pat, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family funeral service on Friday
17th July at Melrose Crematorium. Family wish to sincerely thank SRS care, Paramedics and all doctors and nurses at Borders General Hospital,
for the kindness and care afforded to Alec during his illness. Pat and family would also like to express their sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards and flowers.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 16, 2020