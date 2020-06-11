|
|
|
BROWNLIE Alexander John CBE
(Gattonside) Peacefully at home on
5th June 2020, Sandy,
of BSW Timber Ltd, dearly loved husband of Maude,
loving father of Jane, Kate, Clare and Alexander, kind and respected step father of Liz and Trish and grandfather to his many grandchildren.
On Friday 12th June the hearse will leave Hoebridge Road East, Gattonside, at 11.10am travelling via Main Street, Gattonside - Market Square, Melrose at 11.20am - High Street - then onwards to BSW Timber Offices, East End, Earlston. At 11.40am the hearse will leave Earlston via the High Street and onwards to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation which will be live streamed from 11.55am at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Login / Order ID: 35237
Password: wxekvvaz
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for
Help for Heroes and the
Gurkha Welfare Trust may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 11, 2020