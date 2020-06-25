|
Brownlie Alexander John CBE
(Gattonside) Maude and family
would like to thank all those who
came out to pay their respects to
Sandy on his last journey from Gattonside through Melrose,
St. Mary's, BSW Timber and Earlston.
Thanks to everyone for their kindness with the many flowers, hundreds of cards and letters, phone calls and personal visits, also to all those who made Sandy's service so memorable and to the many professionals and carers who made his stay at home possible during his last weeks.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 25, 2020