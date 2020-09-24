Home

BELL Alison Lothian
(née Gilchrist)
(Oxton) Peacefully at
Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk
on Sunday 20th September 2020,
Alison, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late George, dear mother of Jimmy, mother-in-law of Katie, loving grandmother of Lewis, Murray and Jack, a dear sister and aunt, sadly missed by all her family.

On Thursday 1st October the
cortege will pass through Oxton
at 1.20pm en route to
Oxton Cemetery for a
private burial at 1.30pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 24, 2020
