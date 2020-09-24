|
AINSLIE Allan (Laird)
(Newmills, Lauder) Very suddenly on Sunday 20th September 2020, Allan aged 59 years, dearly beloved
husband of Gwenda, loving dad of Chevonne and Christopher,
father-in-law of Zoe and Alistair,
proud and loving papa of Struan and Lochlan, dear son-in-law of Bill and Christine Elrick and a dear brother.
On Tuesday 29th September the cortege will leave Newmills and
travel though Lauder at 1.20pm en route to Lauder Cemetery for a
private burial at 1.30pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 24, 2020