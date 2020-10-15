|
AINSLIE The family of the late Allan Ainslie (Laird) would like to extend their grateful thanks to all of their friends and family for their support, flowers, cards and messages during this
sad time. Also, thank you to everyone who donated to the just giving page for
The British Heart Foundation.
Special thank you to Thomas Brown & Sons for this professional and caring attention given to the family and to Sheila Moir for her touching service.
Also, everyone who came along and paid their respects at the funeral,
your kindness was much appreciated.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020