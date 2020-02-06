|
|
|
ANDERSON Andrew Ronald (Ronnie)
(Headshaw, Oxton) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 3rd February 2020, Ronnie, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Marion,
dear dad of Jane and James, much respected father-in-law of Rory and Pam. Proud and loving grandad of James, Finlay and Lucy and Hamish and Adam. Dear brother to Ann and Irene. For funeral arrangements please contact Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose
Tel 01896822632 or www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020