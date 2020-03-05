Home

Andrew Anderson

Notice

Andrew Anderson Notice
ANDERSON Andrew Ronald (Ronnie) (Headshaw, Oxton)
Marion, Jane, James and families would like to thank friends for the cards, letters and flowers received at this sad time. Thanks to
Rev John Shields and Rev Sheila Moir for their comforting Thanksgiving service at The Lodge, Carfraemill and all who attended and contributed to the collection for Cancer Research.
Special thanks to Thomas Brown & Sons for their professional and compassionate manner in organising the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
