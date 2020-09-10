Home

Forsythe Andrew (Andy) G 54, died on 15th August
in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Greatly missed by daughters Jessie and Hayley; their mother Heather; and family and friends around the world.
A creative man, possessed of great wit, honest principles and a keen mind.
He gave freely of his time and was always there for the downtrodden.
His family are grateful for everyone's support during this difficult time.
A crowdfunding appeal has helped return his body to the Scottish Borders, so he can be laid to rest in Ancrum,
as he wished.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 10, 2020
