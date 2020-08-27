|
|
|
HENDERSON Dr Andrew William Formerly of Selkirk and always a proud Souter, Andrew passed away peacefully at his home in West Moors, Dorset on 18th August 2020 aged 98. Husband of Kathleen (nee Laurie, deceased), much loved father of John, Catriona, Alison and Jamie and dearly loved grandpa to eleven grandchildren, dear brother of the late Marjorie (Dundas) and much loved uncle to Neville and Edith and their families.
A private family service will take place on Friday, 4th September.
All enquiries to Nicholas O'Hara Funeral Directors 01202 882134
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020