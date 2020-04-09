|
|
|
MORIARTY Andrew
(Kelso) Andrew and Anne,
his brothers Patrick, TJ,
Ryan, Danny, Joey, Liam,
nephews, nieces and grandmother Rose would like to express their heartfelt thanks to
Police Scotland, Search and Rescue,
Marine Divers, family and friends involved in the search for Andrew,
who was brought to us on April 2nd after 5 weeks of heartbreak.
A private family funeral will be held with Andrew laid to rest beside his late brother Martin's grave in Kelso. RIP.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020