Rae Rev. Andrew W (New Abbey, formerly Newtown St. Boswells
and Annan)
Passed away at home on Friday 3rd July, 2020, aged 97 years, Andrew.
Beloved husband of the late Molly,
a much loved and loving brother,
father and father-in-law, a treasured
grandpa and great-grandpa and a
special friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 14th July at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
The service will be live streamed
from 12.55pm at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 39927,
Password: vszcvhcb.
A private interment will then
follow in Wairds Cemetery.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 9, 2020