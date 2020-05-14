Home

Angela Cunningham Notice
Cunningham Angela
Tweedbank Suddenly but peacefully at the Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 22 April 2020, Angie, beloved wife of Michael. Much loved mum of Sarah, Jill, Nicola and Sean. Loving granny, great-granny and sister. Due to current circumstances funeral is private. A celebration of Angie's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of the B.G.H can be made to
A & A Doyle Ltd in memory of Angie.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 14, 2020
