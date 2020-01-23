|
BOAG Freda and family would like to thank friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers, letters, kind words and support received after the sudden death of Gus.
Many thanks to John Nichol and all speakers for a wonderful service,
CR Low, the Royal Signals Association Berwick, the British Legion and the Borders Crematorium for funeral arrangements and Selkirk Rugby Club for their unwavering help and support.
Many thanks also to all who attended the Borders Crematorium and gave so generously to raise the sum of £1265 for the Royal Signals Benevolent Fund and the British Heart Foundation.
The family have been overwhelmed by the help and support of the community and beyond.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020