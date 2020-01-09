Home

HERMISTON After a short bravely fought illness. Peacefully at Hawick Community Hospital with her family by her side Ann née McAdam.
Beloved wife to the late Tom, much loved mum to Andrew, Ruth & Karen.
A loving and caring gran, sister, aunt and mother-in-law to all the family.
Service to be held at 1.00pm on Friday 17th January in Borders Crematorium.
Please wear pink.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Borders Cancer Care & Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
