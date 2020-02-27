|
Black Anne Buchanan Johnstone
(Kelso) At home, on Sunday 9th February, 2020, Anne (née Little), aged 96
years, wife of the late William (Wullie), treasured mum of Sandra, Trevor, Jennifer, Alistair, David, Angela and the late John, dear mother-in-law and proud granny and nana to her family.
Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church on Tuesday, 3rd March,
at 11am, followed by interment at Rosebank Cemetery. All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020