TUBBECKE Anne
(nee Thomson)
(Tweedbank, formerly Selkirk) Peacefully at home in Tweedbank
on Thursday 29th October 2020,
Anne, aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jurgen,
loving mum of Peter, mother-in-law
of Karen, proud granny of Jessica
and Myla and dear sister of Harry.
On Thursday 5th November at 11.45am the cortege will leave from Blakehope
Court, Tweedbank and travel to Borders Crematorium Chapel for a private service at 12.00noon which will be webcast at www.obitus.com Username - Rako8686
Password - 152399
A private interment will then follow at Shawfield Cemetery, Selkirk at 1.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020