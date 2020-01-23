|
Lauder St.Boswells, Hawick Ecky would like to thank all friends
and family for their support
following the passing of Annie.
Special thanks to Cathie Owen
for her comforting service
and to Stuart Anderson for
his accordion playing.
Thanks also to Doctors and Nurses from Eildon Medical Practice
and carers who helped during
Annie's illness and to
Eildon Pharmacy for their help.
Following the service at
St.Boswells Community Club the
sum of £300 was donated, this will be split between Marie Curie, Macmillan Nurses and Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020