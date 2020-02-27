|
Prior Annie
Galashiels Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday
24th February 2020,
Annie, (Nan), aged 93.
Beloved wife of the late Len,
much loved mum of Ella and
mother-in-law of Frank, devoted nana of Deborah and Ross, great nana of Cameron, Daniella and Calum, great great nana of Maci, a dear aunt of the family and a dear friend to many.
Who will be sadly missed.
For Funeral arrangements please contact Co-op Funeralcare Galashiels on 01896-752300.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020