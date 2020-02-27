Home

Annie Prior Notice
Prior Annie
Galashiels Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday
24th February 2020,
Annie, (Nan), aged 93.
Beloved wife of the late Len,
much loved mum of Ella and
mother-in-law of Frank, devoted nana of Deborah and Ross, great nana of Cameron, Daniella and Calum, great great nana of Maci, a dear aunt of the family and a dear friend to many.
Who will be sadly missed.
For Funeral arrangements please contact Co-op Funeralcare Galashiels on 01896-752300.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020
