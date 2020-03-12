|
Prior Galashiels The family of the late Nan Prior wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to Alzheimer Scotland raised £316.00.
Thanks to staff at Millfield House, Jedburgh for all their care and attention, Rev Elspeth Harley
for a comforting service.
Special thanks to Trish and staff of
Co-op Funeralcare Galashiels
for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020