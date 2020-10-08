|
|
|
WATSON (Denholm) At Hawick Community Hospital
on 1st October 2020, Beattie,
beloved husband of the late June,
amazing dad of Keith, Susan
and her partner Stephen.
Grandad of Braden, Ewan and his partner Eilidh and Amanda
and her late partner Kyle.
Great grandad of Keegan, a dear brother in law, much loved cousin, uncle and friend to many,
greatly missed by his loyal
companion Robyn (Hoover).
Service Private due to current restrictions.
Special thanks for everyone's support to Susan and family.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020