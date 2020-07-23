|
|
|
POPE Bernadette
(Bunty)
(Bowden) Peacefully in the wonderful care of Kelso Community Hospital on Wednesday 15th July 2020, Bunty,
aged 86 years, dearly beloved wife of the late George, darling ma of Alison, mother-in-law of Paul and proud and loving Nanny of Emily, Lydia and Flora.
On Tuesday 28th July the cortege will leave Bowden and travel to Our Lady and St. Andrew Church, Galashiels for a private mass at 12.30pm and then onward to Bowden Cemetery for a private burial at 1.30pm
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 23, 2020