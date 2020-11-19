|
|
|
HOLME Betty (nee Allan)
(Darnick) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Saturday
14th November 2020, Betty,
beloved wife of Keith, loving mother
of Elizabeth and Susan and loving
grandmother to Hollie,
Seumas, Jessica and Munro.
Due to current restrictions,
a private service will be held at
Borders Crematorium.
Enquiries and donations in
memory of Betty for the Margaret
Kerr Unit may be made to
Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose. TD6 9EE.
Tel 01896822632.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020