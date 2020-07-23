|
CROMBIE Bill
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at Waverley
Care Home, Galashiels on Thursday 16th July 2020, Bill,
aged 76 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Violet, loving dad of Elaine and Graeme, father-in-law of Rob and Louise, proud and loving papa of
Lucy and dear brother of Betty.
On Monday 27 th July the cortege
will leave from Weirgate Avenue,
St. Boswells at 11.30am and travel to the Auction Mart, Newtown St. Boswells for 11.40am where the family lived and Bill worked for over 50 years before proceeding onto Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 12.00noon
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 23, 2020