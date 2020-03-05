|
CHAMBERLAIN Bridget (Biddy)
(Bowden) Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk, on Friday 28th February 2020,
with her loving family around her.
Biddy (74), wife to the late Peter, mum to Stephen, Tim & Paul, sister to John, mother-in-law to Priya, granny to Arya & Aaron and dear friend to many.
A Celebration of Life funeral will be held in the Chapel of Borders Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 12.00 noon followed by a reception in Bowden Village Hall, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Interment private, no flowers please, any donations to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020