|
|
|
EUMAN Caroline
(Selkirk) At home in Selkirk on
Sunday 12th January 2020, Caroline, aged 51 years,
loving partner of Jill,
sister of Gordon and Robert,
dear daughter of the late Bob and
Nicholas, step mum of Jack and Dan and auntie of Carol and Julie.
A cremation service will be held at Borders Crematorium at a date and time still to be confirmed.
No flowers please,
but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service
for Charities in memory of Caroline.
For further information please contact Thomas Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Melrose tel 01896822632 or
www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020