RAUTMAN Charlotte
(Galashiels) Peacefully at Waverley Care Home on Friday 16th October 2020 after a long illness, Charlotte, aged 91, beloved wife of the late Ron, dear mum of Lynn(Clark) and the late Colin, mother in law of Dick and Carol, loving gran of Susan, Emma, Karin and Gavin and proud G.G. of 9 great grandchildren.
Thanks to all at Waverley Medical Practice and Waverley Care Home for their outstanding care.
Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 22, 2020