McCraw
Christina Ellen Liz, Tober and family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support in the two weeks since Ellen's accident. Thanks for your attendance at the Parish Church and Castlewood Cemetery and for your kind donations to Arthritis Research. The sum of £250 was raised. Grateful thanks to Anne and the emergency services and to the staff of A&E, Ward 6 and Ward 14 for their care of Ellen. Also many thanks to Zoe and Aidan at Oliver & Sons for their help and understanding and Rev Una Stewart for her compassion and comforting service. Thanks to you all.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020