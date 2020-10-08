|
CAMERON Dr Christopher Hayles
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Murray House, Kelso, on 27 th September, 2020,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Isobel,
loving father to John, Clare and Richard, grandfather to Owen, Anna, Lenny and Freya, brother to Judy,
Sylvia and the late Richard
and a much loved uncle.
Private family service.
In memory of Chris, donations welcome to the Alzheimer's Society and can be contributed at
www.alzheimers.org.uk
or to Kyle Bros, Maxwellheugh,
Kelso. TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020