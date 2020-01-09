Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kearney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Kearney

Notice Condolences

Daniel Kearney Notice
KEARNEY Daniel Joseph
(Danny)
(Hillmount,
by Earlston) On 7th January, 2020,
in the compassionate care of
the staff of Melburn Lodge,
Danny slipped peacefully away.
Loved and loving husband of Verina (nee Thomson), proud father of Grant, Philip and Michael, dear father-in-law of Claire and Sarah, special "Grump"
of Ben and Imogen and cousin to
family in Ireland and England.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
in St Cuthbert's High Cross Church,
Melrose followed by a private burial at
a date and time still to be confirmed.
For further information please contact Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose tel: 01896822632 or www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -