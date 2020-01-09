|
|
|
KEARNEY Daniel Joseph
(Danny)
(Hillmount,
by Earlston) On 7th January, 2020,
in the compassionate care of
the staff of Melburn Lodge,
Danny slipped peacefully away.
Loved and loving husband of Verina (nee Thomson), proud father of Grant, Philip and Michael, dear father-in-law of Claire and Sarah, special "Grump"
of Ben and Imogen and cousin to
family in Ireland and England.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
in St Cuthbert's High Cross Church,
Melrose followed by a private burial at
a date and time still to be confirmed.
For further information please contact Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose tel: 01896822632 or www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020