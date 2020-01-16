|
|
|
KEARNEY Daniel Joseph
(Danny)
(Hillmount,
by Earlston) On 7th January, 2020,
in the compassionate care of the staff of Melburn Lodge, Danny slipped peacefully away.
Loved and loving husband of Verina (née Thomson), proud father of Grant, Philip and Michael, dear father-in-law of Claire and Sarah, special "Grump" of Ben and Imogen and cousin to family in Ireland and England.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in
St Cuthbert's High Cross Church, Melrose on Friday 17th January at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, burial thereafter private.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020