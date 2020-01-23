|
KEARNEY Danny
(Hillmount,
by Earlston) Verina and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, Mass cards, flowers, visits and phone calls following their sad loss of Danny. Grateful thanks to the staff of
Melburn Lodge for the exceptional
care given to Danny in his last illness.
Thanks also to Fr Nick Welsh and Deacon Duncan Macfarlane and all who attended the Requiem Mass and Thomas Brown and Sons for their kindness, professionalism and help
in carrying out Danny's wishes.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020