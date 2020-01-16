Home

THOMSON David S.
(Lauder) Peacefully at St. Ronan's House Care Home, Innerleithen on Wednesday
8th January 2020, David,
aged 90 years, proud Lauder
Cornet 1957.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dear dad of Pat, father-in-law of Bobby, proud grandpa of Joanna and Mike and Michael and Caroline and great grandfather of Charlie and Isla. Funeral service at Lauder Parish Church on Tuesday 21st January at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Borders Crematorium at 3.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020
