MCKENZIE Donald Stewart (Newtown St. Boswells)
Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Wednesday 19th February 2020, Donald, dearly loved husband of Ann, much loved dad of Lorna and Marion, dear father-in-law of Neil and Garry and a cherished papa to Abbey,
Hayley and Chloe.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Thursday 27th February at 11:00am
to which all family and friends
are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be received on retiring from service for The Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020