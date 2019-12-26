|
|
|
FORSTER Elizabeth
(née Cavers) (Yetholm, formerly Hawick)
Peacefully, at the
Margaret Kerr Unit,
on 17th December 2019.
Loving wife of Roger, dearly loved
mum of Jody and Peter and loving mother-in-law to Eric and Hattie.
A much loved granny of Dougal, Fiona, Stuart, Maisie and Archie.
Funeral Service at Linton Kirk, on Friday, 27th December, at 10.30am,
to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter in
Linton Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019