Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Forster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Forster

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Forster Notice
FORSTER Elizabeth
(née Cavers) (Yetholm, formerly Hawick)
Peacefully, at the
Margaret Kerr Unit,
on 17th December 2019.
Loving wife of Roger, dearly loved
mum of Jody and Peter and loving mother-in-law to Eric and Hattie.
A much loved granny of Dougal, Fiona, Stuart, Maisie and Archie.
Funeral Service at Linton Kirk, on Friday, 27th December, at 10.30am,
to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter in
Linton Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -